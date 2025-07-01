What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Program Listing for File image_format.hpp

Return to documentation for file (modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/image_format.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP

#include <cstdint>

namespace holoscan::viz {

enum class ImageFormat {
  R8_UINT,
  R8_SINT,
  R8_UNORM,
  R8_SNORM,
  R8_SRGB,

  R16_UINT,
  R16_SINT,
  R16_UNORM,
  R16_SNORM,
  R16_SFLOAT,

  R32_UINT,
  R32_SINT,
  R32_SFLOAT,

  R8G8B8_UNORM,
  R8G8B8_SNORM,
  R8G8B8_SRGB,

  R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
  R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
  R8G8B8A8_SRGB,

  R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
  R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
  R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
  R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,

  D16_UNORM,
  X8_D24_UNORM,
  D32_SFLOAT,

  A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,

  A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,

  B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
  B8G8R8A8_SRGB,

  A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
  A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,

  Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM,
  U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM,
  Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
  Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
  Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
  Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
  Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
  Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
  Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
  Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
};

enum class ComponentSwizzle {
  IDENTITY,
  ZERO,
  ONE,
  R,
  G,
  B,
  A
};

enum class YuvModelConversion {
  YUV_601,
  YUV_709,
  YUV_2020,
};

enum class YuvRange {
  ITU_FULL,
  ITU_NARROW,
};

enum class ChromaLocation {
  COSITED_EVEN,
  MIDPOINT,
};

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP */

