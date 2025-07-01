Topics
NVIDIA Docs Hub
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Template Struct _element_of< std::array< T, N > >
Template Struct _element_of< std::array< T, N > >
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
,
std
::
size_t
N
>
struct
_element_of
<
std
::
array
<
T
,
N
>
>
Public Types
using
type
=
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
Previous
Template Struct _element_of
Next
Template Struct _element_of< std::vector< T > >
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
