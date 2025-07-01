NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Template Struct _type_info< std::vector< std::vector< T > > >
Defined in File type_traits.hpp
-
template<typename T>
struct _type_info<std::vector<std::vector<T>>>
-
Public Types
-
using container_type = vector_type
-
using element_type = base_type_t<T>
-
using derived_type = std::decay_t<T>
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr int32_t dimension = 2
- using container_type = vector_type
Previous Template Struct _type_info< std::vector< std::vector< std::shared_ptr< T > > > >
Next Template Struct _type_info< std::vector< T > >