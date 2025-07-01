NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Template Struct codec< std::vector< std::string > >
Defined in File codecs.hpp
template<>
struct codec<std::vector<std::string>>
Public Static Functions
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::vector<std::string> &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::vector<std::string>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
