NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Typedef holoscan::viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction

Typedef Documentation

typedef void (*holoscan::viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, int width, int height)

Function pointer type for framebuffer size callbacks.

Param user_pointer

user pointer value

Param width

new width of the framebuffer in pixels

Param height

new height of the framebuffer in pixels

