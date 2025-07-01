NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Typedef holoscan::viz::WindowSizeCallbackFunction
Defined in File callbacks.hpp
typedef void (*holoscan::viz::WindowSizeCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, int width, int height)
Function pointer type for window size callbacks.
- Param user_pointer
user pointer value
- Param width
new width of the window in screen coordinates
- Param height
new height of the window in screen coordinates
