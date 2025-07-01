What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
Typedef holoscan::inference::transforms_FP

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::inference::transforms_FP = std::function<InferStatus(const std::string&, const std::map<std::string, void*>&, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>&, DataMap&, DimType&)>
