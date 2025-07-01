What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.3.0  Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v

Variable holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v

Variable Documentation

template<typename T, typename ...ArgsT>
constexpr bool holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v = ((std::is_base_of_v<ArgsT, T> || ...))
Previous Variable holoscan::is_array_v
Next Variable holoscan::is_one_of_v
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here