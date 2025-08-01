Program Listing for File fragment_wrapper.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
gxf_extensions/gxf_holoscan_wrapper/fragment_wrapper.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/executors/gxf/gxf_executor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class FragmentWrapper : public holoscan::Fragment {
public:
FragmentWrapper();
GXFExecutor& gxf_executor() { return static_cast<GXFExecutor&>(executor()); }
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_FRAGMENT_WRAPPER_HPP */