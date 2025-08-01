Program Listing for File operator_wrapper.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP #define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP #include <list> #include <memory> #include "fragment_wrapper.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_execution_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" #include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" // Include the utilities for parameter handling #include "parameter_utils.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class OperatorWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet { public: OperatorWrapper(); virtual ~OperatorWrapper() = default; virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; bool is_metadata_enabled() { return op_ ? op_->is_metadata_enabled() : false; } protected: std::shared_ptr<Operator> op_; FragmentWrapper fragment_; std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>> parameters_; private: std::unique_ptr<GXFExecutionContext> exec_context_{}; InputContext* op_input_{}; OutputContext* op_output_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_OPERATOR_WRAPPER_HPP */