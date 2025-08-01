Program Listing for File app_driver.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <future> #include <memory> #include <queue> #include <set> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <unordered_set> #include <utility> // for std::pair #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/common.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/application.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment_scheduler.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/graphs/flow_graph.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations struct AppWorkerTerminationStatus; enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode; struct ConnectionItem { ConnectionItem(std::string name, IOSpec::IOType io_type, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList args) : name(std::move(name)), io_type(io_type), connector_type(connector_type), args(std::move(args)) {} std::string name; IOSpec::IOType io_type; IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type; ArgList args; }; class AppDriver { public: explicit AppDriver(Application* app); virtual ~AppDriver(); static bool get_bool_env_var(const char* name, bool default_value = false); static int64_t get_int_env_var(const char* name, int64_t default_value = 0); static uint64_t parse_memory_size(const std::string& size_str); static void set_ucx_to_exclude_cuda_ipc(); static void exclude_cuda_ipc_transport_on_igpu(); enum class AppStatus { kNotInitialized, kNotStarted, kRunning, kFinished, kError, }; enum class DriverMessageCode { kCheckFragmentSchedule, kWorkerExecutionFinished, kTerminateServer, }; struct DriverMessage { DriverMessageCode code; std::any data; }; void run(); std::future<void> run_async(); CLIOptions* options(); AppStatus status(); FragmentScheduler* fragment_scheduler(); MultipleFragmentsPortMap* all_fragment_port_map(); void submit_message(DriverMessage&& message, bool log_error_on_failure = true); void process_message_queue(); std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string> schedule() const; void terminate_all_workers(AppWorkerTerminationCode error_code); void set_status(AppStatus status); private: friend class distributed::AppDriverServer; void setup_signal_handlers(); bool need_to_update_port_names(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType>& port_map); bool update_port_names(std::string src_frag_name, std::string target_frag_name, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType>& port_map); bool collect_connections(holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph); void correct_connection_map(); void connect_fragments(holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph, std::vector<holoscan::FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments); bool check_configuration(); void collect_resource_requirements(const Config& app_config, holoscan::FragmentGraph& fragment_graph); SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement(const YAML::Node& node); SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement( const std::string& fragment_name, const YAML::Node& node, const SystemResourceRequirement& base_requirement); SystemResourceRequirement parse_resource_requirement( const std::string& fragment_name, const SystemResourceRequirement& base_requirement); void check_fragment_schedule(const std::string& worker_address = ""); void check_worker_execution(const AppWorkerTerminationStatus& termination_status); void launch_app_driver(); void launch_app_worker(); std::future<void> launch_fragments_async(std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments); Application* app_ = nullptr; CLIOptions* options_ = nullptr; bool need_health_check_ = false; bool need_driver_ = false; bool need_worker_ = false; bool is_local_ = false; AppStatus app_status_ = AppStatus::kNotInitialized; std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Fragment>, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ConnectionItem>>> connection_map_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::pair<int32_t, uint32_t>>> receiver_port_map_; std::unordered_map<int32_t, std::string> index_to_ip_map_; std::unordered_map<int32_t, uint32_t> index_to_port_map_; std::unique_ptr<distributed::AppDriverServer> driver_server_; std::unique_ptr<FragmentScheduler> fragment_scheduler_; // store the output of fragment_scheduler_->schedule() for reuse during ordered shutdown std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string> schedule_ = {}; std::mutex message_mutex_; std::queue<DriverMessage> message_queue_; std::unique_ptr<MultipleFragmentsPortMap> all_fragment_port_map_ = std::make_unique<MultipleFragmentsPortMap>(); std::set<std::string> current_root_workers_; void update_root_fragments(const FragmentGraph& graph, const std::unordered_set<std::string>& terminated_fragments); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_APP_DRIVER_HPP */