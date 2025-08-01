Program Listing for File count.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CountCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CountCondition, GXFCondition)
CountCondition() = default;
explicit CountCondition(int64_t count) : count_(count) {}
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm"; }
void count(int64_t count) { count_ = count; }
int64_t count() { return count_; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
nvidia::gxf::CountSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<int64_t> count_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_COUNT_HPP */