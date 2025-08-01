Program Listing for File memory_available.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP #include <cinttypes> #include <memory> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/allocator.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp" namespace holoscan { class MemoryAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MemoryAvailableCondition, GXFCondition) MemoryAvailableCondition() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm"; } void allocator(std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator) { allocator_ = allocator; } std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator() { return allocator_.get(); } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_; Parameter<uint64_t> min_bytes_; Parameter<uint64_t> min_blocks_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP */