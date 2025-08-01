Program Listing for File multi_message_available.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resource.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class MultiMessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MultiMessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
using SamplingMode = nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode;
MultiMessageAvailableCondition() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override {
return "nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm";
}
void receivers(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receivers) { receivers_ = receivers; }
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>& receivers() { return receivers_.get(); }
void initialize() override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
// wrap setters available on the underling nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm
void min_sum(size_t value);
size_t min_sum() { return min_sum_; }
void sampling_mode(SamplingMode value);
SamplingMode sampling_mode() {
std::string mode = sampling_mode_.get().as<std::string>();
if (mode == "SumOfAll") {
return SamplingMode::kSumOfAll;
} else if (mode == "PerReceiver") {
return SamplingMode::kPerReceiver;
} else {
throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("unknown mode: {}", mode));
}
}
void add_min_size(size_t value);
std::vector<size_t> min_sizes() { return min_sizes_; }
nvidia::gxf::MultiMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>>> receivers_;
Parameter<size_t> min_sum_;
Parameter<std::vector<size_t>> min_sizes_;
// use YAML::Node because GXFParameterAdaptor doesn't have a type specific to SamplingMode
Parameter<YAML::Node> sampling_mode_; // corresponds to nvidia::gxf::SamplingMode
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MULTI_MESSAGE_AVAILABLE_HPP */