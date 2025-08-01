NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Program Listing for File config.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/config.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <filesystem>
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class Config {
 public:
  Config() = default;
  explicit Config(const std::string& config_file, const std::string& prefix = "")
      : config_file_(config_file), prefix_(prefix) {
    if (std::filesystem::exists(config_file)) {
      parse_file(config_file);
    } else if (config_file != "") {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("Config file '{}' doesn't exist", config_file);
    }
  }
  virtual ~Config() = default;

  // Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
  Config(const Config&) = delete;
  Config& operator=(const Config&) = delete;

  const std::string& config_file() const { return config_file_; }
  const std::string& prefix() const { return prefix_; }
  const std::vector<YAML::Node>& yaml_nodes() const { return yaml_nodes_; }

 private:
  void parse_file(const std::string& config_file);

  std::string config_file_;
  std::string prefix_;
  std::vector<YAML::Node> yaml_nodes_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONFIG_HPP */

