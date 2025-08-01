Program Listing for File server.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/distributed/app_worker/server.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP
#include <condition_variable>
#include <future>
#include <memory>
#include <thread>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/forward_def.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp"
// Forward declaration of gRPC server
namespace grpc {
class Server;
} // namespace grpc
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode;
namespace distributed {
class AppDriverClient; // forward declaration
constexpr int32_t kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount = 10;
constexpr int32_t kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs = 1000;
class AppWorkerServer {
public:
explicit AppWorkerServer(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker, bool need_health_check = false);
virtual ~AppWorkerServer();
void start();
void stop();
void wait();
void notify();
bool connect_to_driver(int32_t max_connection_retry_count = kDefaultMaxConnectionRetryCount,
int32_t connection_retry_interval_ms = kDefaultConnectionRetryIntervalMs);
std::shared_future<void>& fragment_executors_future();
void fragment_executors_future(std::future<void>& future);
void notify_worker_execution_finished(holoscan::AppWorkerTerminationCode code);
std::shared_ptr<distributed::AppDriverClient> app_driver_client() const;
private:
void run();
std::unique_ptr<grpc::Server> server_;
std::unique_ptr<std::thread> server_thread_;
std::condition_variable cv_;
std::mutex mutex_;
std::mutex join_mutex_;
bool should_stop_ = false;
holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<AppDriverClient> driver_client_;
bool need_health_check_ = false;
std::shared_future<void> fragment_executors_future_;
};
} // namespace distributed
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVER_HPP */