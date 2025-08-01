Program Listing for File codec_registry.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP
#include <complex>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "../codecs.hpp"
#include "../common.hpp"
#include "../errors.hpp"
#include "../expected.hpp"
#include "../message.hpp"
#include "../type_traits.hpp"
#include "./endpoint.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/expected.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/serialization_buffer.hpp"
using std::string_literals::operator""s;
namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {
class CodecRegistry {
public:
using GXFEndpoint = nvidia::gxf::Endpoint;
using SerializeFunc = std::function<nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t>(const Message&, GXFEndpoint*)>;
using DeserializeFunc = std::function<nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message>(GXFEndpoint*)>;
using Codec = std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>;
inline static SerializeFunc none_serialize =
[](const Message& /*message*/, GXFEndpoint* /*buffer*/) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to serialize message");
return static_cast<size_t>(0);
};
inline static DeserializeFunc none_deserialize =
[](GXFEndpoint* /*buffer*/) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message> {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to deserialize message");
return Message();
};
inline static Codec none_codec = std::make_pair(none_serialize, none_deserialize);
static CodecRegistry& get_instance();
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> serialize(const Message& message,
GXFEndpoint* gxf_endpoint) {
auto& instance = get_instance();
const std::type_index index = std::type_index(message.value().type());
const SerializeFunc& func = instance.get_serializer(index);
return func(message, gxf_endpoint);
}
template <typename typeT>
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message> deserialize(GXFEndpoint* gxf_endpoint) {
auto& instance = get_instance();
const std::type_index index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
const DeserializeFunc& func = instance.get_deserializer(index);
return func(gxf_endpoint);
}
Codec& get_codec(const std::type_index& index) {
auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
if (!maybe_name) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No codec for type '{}' exists", index.name());
return CodecRegistry::none_codec;
}
auto& codec = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()];
return codec;
}
Codec& get_codec(const std::string& codec_name) {
auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No codec for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
return CodecRegistry::none_codec;
}
auto& codec = loc->second;
return codec;
}
SerializeFunc& get_serializer(const std::string& codec_name) {
auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No serializer for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
return CodecRegistry::none_serialize;
}
Codec& codec = loc->second;
return codec.first;
}
SerializeFunc& get_serializer(const std::type_index& index) {
auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
if (!maybe_name) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No serializer for type '{}' exists", index.name());
return CodecRegistry::none_serialize;
}
auto& serializer = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()].first;
return serializer;
}
DeserializeFunc& get_deserializer(const std::string& codec_name) {
auto loc = codec_map_.find(codec_name);
if (loc == codec_map_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No deserializer for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
return CodecRegistry::none_deserialize;
}
Codec& codec = loc->second;
return codec.second;
}
DeserializeFunc& get_deserializer(const std::type_index& index) {
auto maybe_name = index_to_name(index);
if (!maybe_name) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No deserializer for type '{}' exists", index.name());
return CodecRegistry::none_deserialize;
}
auto& deserializer = codec_map_[maybe_name.value()].second;
return deserializer;
}
expected<std::type_index, RuntimeError> name_to_index(const std::string& codec_name) {
auto loc = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
if (loc == name_to_index_map_.end()) {
auto err_msg = fmt::format("No codec for name '{}' exists", codec_name);
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
}
return loc->second;
}
expected<std::string, RuntimeError> index_to_name(const std::type_index& index) {
auto loc = index_to_name_map_.find(index);
if (loc == index_to_name_map_.end()) {
auto err_msg = fmt::format("No codec for type '{}' exists", index.name());
return make_unexpected<RuntimeError>(RuntimeError(ErrorCode::kCodecError, err_msg));
}
return loc->second;
}
template <typename typeT>
void add_codec(std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>& codec, const std::string& codec_name,
bool overwrite = true) {
auto index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
add_codec(index, codec, codec_name, overwrite);
}
void add_codec(const std::type_index& index, std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>& codec,
const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
auto name_search = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
if (name_search != name_to_index_map_.end()) {
if (!overwrite) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Existing codec for name '{}' found.", codec_name);
return;
}
if (index != name_search->second) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Existing codec for name '{}' found, but with non-matching type_index.");
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Replacing existing codec with name '{}'.", codec_name);
codec_map_.erase(codec_name);
}
name_to_index_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, index);
index_to_name_map_.try_emplace(index, codec_name);
codec_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, codec);
}
template <typename typeT>
void add_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
auto name_search = name_to_index_map_.find(codec_name);
auto index = std::type_index(typeid(typeT));
if (name_search != name_to_index_map_.end()) {
if (!overwrite) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Existing codec for name '{}' found.", codec_name);
return;
}
if (index != name_search->second) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Existing codec for name '{}' found, but with non-matching type_index.");
}
HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Replacing existing codec with name '{}'.", codec_name);
codec_map_.erase(codec_name);
}
name_to_index_map_.try_emplace(codec_name, index);
index_to_name_map_.try_emplace(index, codec_name);
codec_map_.emplace(
codec_name,
std::make_pair(
[](const Message& data, GXFEndpoint* gxf_endpoint) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<size_t> {
try {
const typeT& value = std::any_cast<typeT>(data.value());
holoscan::gxf::Endpoint endpoint(gxf_endpoint);
auto result = codec<typeT>::serialize(value, &endpoint);
if (result) {
return result.value();
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error happens in serializing data of type '{}'",
typeid(typeT).name());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_FAILURE);
}
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to cast the data (std::any) to '{}' : {}",
typeid(typeT).name(),
e.what());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_FAILURE);
}
},
[](GXFEndpoint* gxf_endpoint) -> nvidia::gxf::Expected<Message> {
holoscan::gxf::Endpoint endpoint(gxf_endpoint);
auto maybe_value = codec<typeT>::deserialize(&endpoint);
if (maybe_value) {
return Message{maybe_value.value()};
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Error happens in deserializing data of type '{}'",
typeid(typeT).name());
return nvidia::gxf::Unexpected(GXF_FAILURE);
}
}));
}
private:
CodecRegistry() {
// Note: All codecs are for a holoscan::Message.
// The names used here could be holoscan::Message(bool), etc.
// For conciseness, I just used the message's internal value type for the name.
add_codec<bool>("bool"s);
add_codec<int8_t>("int8_t"s);
add_codec<int16_t>("int16_t"s);
add_codec<int32_t>("int32_t"s);
add_codec<int64_t>("int64_t"s);
add_codec<uint8_t>("uint8_t"s);
add_codec<uint16_t>("uint16_t"s);
add_codec<uint32_t>("uint32_t"s);
add_codec<uint64_t>("uint64_t"s);
add_codec<float>("float"s);
add_codec<double>("double"s);
add_codec<std::complex<float>>("std::complex<float>"s);
add_codec<std::complex<double>>("std::complex<double>"s);
add_codec<std::string>("std::string"s);
add_codec<std::vector<bool>>("std::vector<bool>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<int8_t>>("std::vector<int8_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<int16_t>>("std::vector<int16_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<int32_t>>("std::vector<int32_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<int64_t>>("std::vector<int64_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<uint8_t>>("std::vector<uint8_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<uint16_t>>("std::vector<uint16_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<uint32_t>>("std::vector<uint32_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<uint64_t>>("std::vector<uint64_t>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<float>>("std::vector<float>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<double>>("std::vector<double>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>("std::vector<std::complex<float>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>("std::vector<std::complex<double>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::string>>("std::vector<std::string>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>("std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>("std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>("std::vector<std::vector<float>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>("std::vector<std::vector<double>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>(
"std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>(
"std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>("std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>"s);
// shared_ptr variants for all of the above
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<bool>>("std::shared_ptr<bool>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int8_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int8_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int16_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int16_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int32_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int32_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<int64_t>>("std::shared_ptr<int64_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint8_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint8_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint16_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint16_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint32_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint32_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<uint64_t>>("std::shared_ptr<uint64_t>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<float>>("std::shared_ptr<float>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<double>>("std::shared_ptr<double>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::complex<float>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::complex<float>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::complex<double>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::complex<double>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::string>>("std::shared_ptr<std::string>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<bool>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<bool>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int8_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int8_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int16_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int16_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int32_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int32_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int64_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<int64_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint8_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint8_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint16_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint16_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint32_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint32_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint64_t>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<uint64_t>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<float>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<float>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<double>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::vector<double>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::string>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::string>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<float>>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::complex<double>>>>>"s);
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>>(
"std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>>"s);
// add code for the camera pose array used by HolovizOp
add_codec<std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>>("std::shared_ptr<std::array<float, 16>>"s);
}
// define maps to and from type_index and string (since type_index may vary across platforms)
std::unordered_map<std::type_index, std::string>
index_to_name_map_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::type_index>
name_to_index_map_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::pair<SerializeFunc, DeserializeFunc>>
codec_map_;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_CODEC_REGISTRY_HPP */