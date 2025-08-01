Program Listing for File entity.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
// Entity definition
// Since it has code that causes a warning as an error, we disable it here.
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wmissing-field-initializers"
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/type_traits.hpp"
// Forward declaration
namespace holoscan {
class ExecutionContext;
}
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity {
public:
Entity() = default;
explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(other) {}
explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity&& other) : nvidia::gxf::Entity(std::move(other)) {}
// Creates a new entity
static Entity New(ExecutionContext* context);
operator bool() const { return !is_null(); }
// Gets a component by type. Asserts if no such component.
template <typename DataT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
std::shared_ptr<DataT> get(const char* name = nullptr, bool log_errors = true) const {
// We should use nullptr as a default name because In GXF, 'nullptr' should be used with
// GxfComponentFind() if we want to get the first component of the given type.
// Try to get nvidia::gxf::Tensor from GXF Entity.
gxf_tid_t tid;
auto tid_result =
GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid);
if (tid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
if (log_errors) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to get component type id from 'nvidia::gxf::Tensor' (error: {})",
GxfResultStr(tid_result));
}
return nullptr;
}
gxf_uid_t cid;
auto cid_result = GxfComponentFind(context(), eid(), tid, name, nullptr, &cid);
if (cid_result != GXF_SUCCESS) {
if (log_errors) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to find component from the name '{}' (error: {})",
name == nullptr ? "" : name,
GxfResultStr(cid_result));
}
return nullptr;
}
// Create a holoscan::Tensor object from the newly constructed GXF Tensor object. (~680 ns)
auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid);
auto maybe_dl_ctx = (*handle->get()).toDLManagedTensorContext();
if (!maybe_dl_ctx) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Failed to get std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> from nvidia::gxf::Tensor");
return nullptr;
}
std::shared_ptr<Tensor> tensor = std::make_shared<Tensor>(maybe_dl_ctx.value());
return tensor;
}
// Adds a component with given type
template <typename DataT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT> &&
holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, holoscan::Tensor>>>
void add(const std::shared_ptr<DataT>& data, const char* name = nullptr) {
gxf_tid_t tid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(
GxfComponentTypeId(context(), nvidia::TypenameAsString<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(), &tid));
gxf_uid_t cid;
HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentAdd(context(), eid(), tid, name, &cid));
auto handle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>::Create(context(), cid);
nvidia::gxf::Tensor* tensor_ptr = handle->get();
// Copy the member data (std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>) from the Tensor to the
// nvidia::gxf::Tensor
*tensor_ptr = nvidia::gxf::Tensor(data->dl_ctx());
}
};
// Modified version of the Tensor version of gxf::Entity::get
// Retrieves a VideoBuffer instead
// TODO(unknown): Support gxf::VideoBuffer natively in Holoscan
nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> get_videobuffer(Entity entity,
const char* name = nullptr);
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_HPP */