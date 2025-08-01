Program Listing for File gxf_resource.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_RESOURCE_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/core/component.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/resources.hpp>
#include "../resource.hpp"
#include "./gxf_component.hpp"
#include "./gxf_utils.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFResource : public holoscan::Resource, public gxf::GXFComponent {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFResource, holoscan::Resource)
GXFResource() = default;
GXFResource(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Component* component);
void initialize() override;
protected:
// Make GXFExecutor a friend class so it can call protected initialization methods
friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor;
// Operator::initialize_resources() and Fragment::make_thread_pool call add_to_graph_entity()
friend class holoscan::Operator;
friend class holoscan::Fragment;
virtual void add_to_graph_entity(Operator* op);
void add_to_graph_entity(Fragment* fragment,
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity);
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;
void set_parameters() override;
bool handle_dev_id(std::optional<int32_t>& dev_id_value);
std::string gxf_typename_ = "unknown_gxf_typename";
};
class GXFSystemResourceBase : public GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFSystemResourceBase, GXFResource)
GXFSystemResourceBase() = default;
GXFSystemResourceBase(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::ResourceBase* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::ResourceBase"; }
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_RESOURCE_HPP */