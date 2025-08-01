Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <cstdint>
#include <cstdlib>
#include <iostream>
#include <optional>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <common/assert.hpp>
#include <common/backtrace.hpp>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include <gxf/multimedia/video.hpp>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
// macro like GXF_ASSERT_SUCCESS, but uses HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR and includes line/filename info
// Note: HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL depends on GNU C statement expressions ({ })
// https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF call '{}' in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
GxfResultStr(code), \
static_cast<int>(code)); \
if (!std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_DISABLE_BACKTRACE")) { PrettyPrintBacktrace(); } \
} \
code; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(stmt) \
{ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG_FATAL(stmt, ...) \
{ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, __VA_ARGS__); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); } \
}
// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL but without a backtrace and logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
GxfResultStr(code), \
static_cast<int>(code)); \
} \
code; \
})
// Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG but logs a warning instead of an error.
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt); \
if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); } \
code; \
})
// Formatters for GXF types
namespace fmt {
template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& t, fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};
template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane& c, fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};
template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo& v,
fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};
template <>
struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> : formatter<fmt::string_view> {
format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer& v,
fmt::format_context& ctx) const;
};
} // namespace fmt
namespace holoscan::gxf {
gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid);
std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid);
std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index);
std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name);
template <typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid,
const char* key, const std::string& tag,
const std::string& prefix) {
gxf_uid_t eid;
std::string component_name;
const size_t pos = tag.find('/');
if (pos == std::string::npos) {
// Get the entity of this component
const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid);
if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
component_name = tag;
} else {
component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1);
// Get the entity
gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE;
// Try using entity name with prefix
if (!prefix.empty()) {
const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos);
result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
// Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed
if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos);
const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid);
if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else if (!prefix.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated,"
" please use prerequisites instead",
entity_name.c_str(),
key,
component_uid);
}
}
}
// Get the type id of the component we are are looking for.
gxf_tid_t tid;
const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid);
if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; }
// Find the component in the indicated entity
gxf_uid_t cid;
const gxf_result_t result_3 =
GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid);
if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) {
if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'"
" of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation",
eid,
key,
component_uid);
return 0;
} else {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' "
"of component {}",
component_name.c_str(),
eid,
key,
component_uid);
}
return 0;
}
return cid;
}
bool has_component(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid = GxfTidNull(),
const char* name = nullptr, int32_t* offset = nullptr, gxf_uid_t* cid = nullptr);
gxf_uid_t add_entity_group(void* context, std::string name);
uint64_t get_default_queue_policy();
std::optional<int32_t> gxf_device_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
std::string gxf_entity_group_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */