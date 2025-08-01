NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Program Listing for File gxf_wrapper.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_wrapper.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP

#include <memory>

#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"

// Forward declarations
namespace holoscan {

class Operator;
class InputContext;
class OutputContext;

namespace gxf {
class GXFExecutionContext;
}  // namespace gxf
}  // namespace holoscan

namespace holoscan::gxf {

PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_start, "start", 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_stop, "stop", 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_compute, "compute", 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE);

class GXFWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet {
 public:
  virtual ~GXFWrapper() = default;

  gxf_result_t initialize() override;
  gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;

  gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
  gxf_result_t start() override;
  gxf_result_t tick() override;
  gxf_result_t stop() override;

  void set_operator(Operator* op);

  Operator* op() const;

  GXFExecutionContext* execution_context() const;

  InputContext* input_context() const;

  OutputContext* output_context() const;

 private:
  void store_exception();
  void initialize_contexts();

  Operator* op_{};
  GXFExecutionContext* exec_context_{};
  InputContext* op_input_{};
  OutputContext* op_output_{};
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP */

