Program Listing for File message.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP

#include <any>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>

#include "./common.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class Message {
 public:
  Message() = default;

  template <typename typeT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<typeT>, Message>>>
  explicit Message(typeT&& value) : value_(std::forward<typeT>(value)) {}

  template <typename ValueT>
  void set_value(ValueT&& value) {
    value_ = std::forward<ValueT>(value);
  }

  std::any value() const { return value_; }

  template <typename ValueT>
  std::shared_ptr<ValueT> as() const {
    try {
      return std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueT>>(value_);
    } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("The message doesn't have a shared pointer of type '{}': {}",
                         typeid(std::decay_t<ValueT>).name(),
                         e.what());
      return nullptr;
    }
  }

 private:
  std::any value_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_MESSAGE_HPP */

