Program Listing for File operator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <stdio.h> #include <algorithm> #include <iostream> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <optional> #include <stdexcept> #include <string> #include <type_traits> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./arg.hpp" #include "./gxf/codec_registry.hpp" #include "./common.hpp" #include "./component.hpp" #include "./condition.hpp" #include "./forward_def.hpp" #include "./graph.hpp" #include "./io_spec.hpp" #include "./messagelabel.hpp" #include "./metadata.hpp" #include "./operator_spec.hpp" #include "./operator_status.hpp" #include "./resource.hpp" #include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp" #include "gxf/core/gxf.h" #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \ template <typename ArgT, \ typename... ArgsT, \ typename = std::enable_if_t< \ !std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \ (std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \ std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \ std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, \ typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || \ std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, \ typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>> #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \ HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \ explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \ : Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {} #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \ HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \ explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \ : super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {} namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class ExecutionContext; class InputContext; class OutputContext; namespace gxf { class GXFExecutor; } // namespace gxf class Operator : public ComponentBase { public: enum class OperatorType { kNative, kGXF, kVirtual, }; static constexpr const char* kInputExecPortName = "__input_exec__"; static constexpr const char* kOutputExecPortName = "__output_exec__"; HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() explicit Operator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) { add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg)); (add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...); } Operator() = default; ~Operator() override = default; OperatorType operator_type() const { return operator_type_; } using ComponentBase::id; Operator& id(int64_t id) { id_ = id; return *this; } using ComponentBase::name; Operator& name(const std::string& name) { // Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the Operator name if (name.find(".") != std::string::npos) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the operator name ('{}').", name)); } name_ = name; return *this; } using ComponentBase::fragment; Operator& fragment(Fragment* fragment) { fragment_ = fragment; return *this; } Operator& spec(const std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec>& spec) { spec_ = spec; return *this; } OperatorSpec* spec() { if (!spec_) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("OperatorSpec of Operator '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr", name_); return nullptr; } return spec_.get(); } std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; } template <typename ConditionT> std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> condition(const std::string& name) { if (auto condition = conditions_.find(name); condition != conditions_.end()) { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ConditionT>(condition->second); } return nullptr; } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>& conditions() { return conditions_; } template <typename ResourceT> std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource(const std::string& name) { if (auto resource = resources_.find(name); resource != resources_.end()) { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource->second); } return nullptr; } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; } using ComponentBase::add_arg; void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Condition>& arg) { if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique " "name when creating a Condition instance.", arg->name()); } else { conditions_[arg->name()] = arg; } } void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Condition>&& arg) { if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique " "name when creating a Condition instance.", arg->name()); } else { conditions_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg); } } void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg) { if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique " "name when creating a Resource instance.", arg->name()); } else { resources_[arg->name()] = arg; } } void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg) { if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique " "name when creating a Resource instance.", arg->name()); } else { resources_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg); } } virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] OperatorSpec& spec) {} bool is_root(); bool is_user_defined_root(); bool is_leaf(); static bool is_all_operator_successor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph); static bool is_all_operator_predecessor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph); std::string qualified_name(); void initialize() override; virtual void start() { // Empty default implementation } virtual void stop() { // Empty default implementation } virtual void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output, [[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) {} static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_port_name(const std::string& op_port_name); template <typename typeT> [[deprecated( "Use holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec() instead of Operator::register_codec()")]] static void register_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Operator::register_codec is deprecated. Please use the static method " "holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec instead."); gxf::CodecRegistry::get_instance().add_codec<typeT>(codec_name, overwrite); } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity() { return graph_entity_; } std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata() { return dynamic_metadata_; } bool is_metadata_enabled() const; void enable_metadata(bool enable) { is_metadata_enabled_ = enable; } MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const { return dynamic_metadata_->policy(); } void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) { dynamic_metadata_->policy(policy); } void add_cuda_stream_pool(int32_t dev_id = 0, uint32_t stream_flags = 0, int32_t stream_priority = 0, uint32_t reserved_size = 1, uint32_t max_size = 0); std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver(const std::string& port_name); std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter(const std::string& port_name); void queue_policy(const std::string& port_name, IOSpec::IOType port_type = IOSpec::IOType::kInput, IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy = IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kFault); const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_exec_spec(); const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& output_exec_spec(); const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func(); std::shared_ptr<Operator> self_shared(); struct FlowInfo { FlowInfo(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& curr_operator, const std::string& output_port_name, const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_operator, const std::string& input_port_name) : curr_operator(curr_operator), output_port_name(output_port_name), output_port_spec(curr_operator->spec()->outputs()[output_port_name]), next_operator(next_operator), input_port_name(input_port_name), input_port_spec(next_operator->spec()->inputs()[input_port_name]) {} const std::shared_ptr<Operator> curr_operator; const std::string output_port_name; const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_port_spec; const std::shared_ptr<Operator> next_operator; const std::string input_port_name; const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_port_spec; }; const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>& next_flows(); void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>& flow); void add_dynamic_flow(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>& flows); void add_dynamic_flow(const std::string& curr_output_port_name, const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_op, const std::string& next_input_port_name = ""); void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_op, const std::string& next_input_port_name = ""); const std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>>& dynamic_flows(); const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>& find_flow_info( const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)>& predicate); std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>> find_all_flow_info( const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)>& predicate); std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> async_condition(); void stop_execution(); virtual std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ExecutionContext> execution_context() const; void ensure_contexts(); virtual void release_internal_resources(); protected: // Making the following classes as friend classes to allow them to access // get_consolidated_input_label, num_published_messages_map, update_input_message_label, // reset_input_message_labels and update_published_messages functions, which should only be called // externally by them friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver; friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter; friend class HoloscanUcxTransmitter; friend class HoloscanUcxReceiver; friend class DFFTCollector; // Make GXFExecutor a friend class so it can call protected initialization methods friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor; // Fragment should be able to call reset_graph_entities friend class Fragment; friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op, const char* receiver_name); friend gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op, const char* transmitter_name); gxf_uid_t initialize_graph_entity(void* context, const std::string& entity_prefix = ""); void initialize_async_condition(); virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity(); void initialize_conditions(); void initialize_resources(); using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args; void update_params_from_args(); void update_connector_arguments(); void find_ports_used_by_condition_args(); virtual void set_parameters(); MessageLabel get_consolidated_input_label(); void update_input_message_label(std::string input_name, MessageLabel m) { input_message_labels[input_name] = m; } void delete_input_message_label(std::string input_name) { input_message_labels.erase(input_name); } void reset_input_message_labels() { input_message_labels.clear(); } std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map() { return num_published_messages_map_; } void update_published_messages(std::string output_name); virtual void reset_graph_entities(); void initialize_next_flows(); std::vector<std::string>& non_default_input_ports() { return non_default_input_ports_; } std::vector<std::string>& non_default_output_ports() { return non_default_output_ports_; } void set_input_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_exec_spec); void set_output_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& output_exec_spec); void set_dynamic_flows( const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func); void set_self_shared(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& this_op); bool is_initialized_ = false; OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative; std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>> conditions_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> resources_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity_; std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> internal_async_condition_; std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context_{}; std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> dynamic_metadata_ = std::make_shared<MetadataDictionary>(); std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ = std::nullopt; std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_exec_spec_; std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_exec_spec_; std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> dynamic_flow_func_ = nullptr; std::weak_ptr<Operator> self_shared_; std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> next_flows_; std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> dynamic_flows_; private: static inline const std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo> kEmptyFlowInfo{nullptr}; void set_op_backend(); bool has_ucx_connector(); std::unordered_map<std::string, MessageLabel> input_message_labels; std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map_; // Keep track of which ports have a user-assigned condition involving its receiver or // transmitter (a default condition will NOT be added to any such ports). std::vector<std::string> non_default_input_ports_; std::vector<std::string> non_default_output_ports_; void* op_backend_ptr = nullptr; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP */