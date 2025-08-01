Program Listing for File operator.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./gxf/codec_registry.hpp"
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component.hpp"
#include "./condition.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "./graph.hpp"
#include "./io_spec.hpp"
#include "./messagelabel.hpp"
#include "./metadata.hpp"
#include "./operator_spec.hpp"
#include "./operator_status.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
#include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
template <typename ArgT, \
typename... ArgsT, \
typename = std::enable_if_t< \
!std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Operator, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_same_v<holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Condition, \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type> || \
std::is_base_of_v<holoscan::Resource, \
typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>)>>
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class ExecutionContext;
class InputContext;
class OutputContext;
namespace gxf {
class GXFExecutor;
} // namespace gxf
class Operator : public ComponentBase {
public:
enum class OperatorType {
kNative,
kGXF,
kVirtual,
};
static constexpr const char* kInputExecPortName = "__input_exec__";
static constexpr const char* kOutputExecPortName = "__output_exec__";
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit Operator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
Operator() = default;
~Operator() override = default;
OperatorType operator_type() const { return operator_type_; }
using ComponentBase::id;
Operator& id(int64_t id) {
id_ = id;
return *this;
}
using ComponentBase::name;
Operator& name(const std::string& name) {
// Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the Operator name
if (name.find(".") != std::string::npos) {
throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format(
"The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the operator name ('{}').", name));
}
name_ = name;
return *this;
}
using ComponentBase::fragment;
Operator& fragment(Fragment* fragment) {
fragment_ = fragment;
return *this;
}
Operator& spec(const std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec>& spec) {
spec_ = spec;
return *this;
}
OperatorSpec* spec() {
if (!spec_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("OperatorSpec of Operator '{}' is not initialized, returning nullptr",
name_);
return nullptr;
}
return spec_.get();
}
std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_shared() { return spec_; }
template <typename ConditionT>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> condition(const std::string& name) {
if (auto condition = conditions_.find(name); condition != conditions_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ConditionT>(condition->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>& conditions() { return conditions_; }
template <typename ResourceT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource(const std::string& name) {
if (auto resource = resources_.find(name); resource != resources_.end()) {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource->second);
}
return nullptr;
}
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources() { return resources_; }
using ComponentBase::add_arg;
void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Condition>& arg) {
if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Condition instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
conditions_[arg->name()] = arg;
}
}
void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Condition>&& arg) {
if (conditions_.find(arg->name()) != conditions_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Condition '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Condition instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
conditions_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
}
}
void add_arg(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& arg) {
if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Resource instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
resources_[arg->name()] = arg;
}
}
void add_arg(std::shared_ptr<Resource>&& arg) {
if (resources_.find(arg->name()) != resources_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Resource '{}' already exists in the operator. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Resource instance.",
arg->name());
} else {
resources_[arg->name()] = std::move(arg);
}
}
virtual void setup([[maybe_unused]] OperatorSpec& spec) {}
bool is_root();
bool is_user_defined_root();
bool is_leaf();
static bool is_all_operator_successor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);
static bool is_all_operator_predecessor_virtual(OperatorNodeType op, OperatorGraph& graph);
std::string qualified_name();
void initialize() override;
virtual void start() {
// Empty default implementation
}
virtual void stop() {
// Empty default implementation
}
virtual void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input,
[[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
[[maybe_unused]] ExecutionContext& context) {}
static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_port_name(const std::string& op_port_name);
template <typename typeT>
[[deprecated(
"Use holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec() instead of Operator::register_codec()")]]
static void register_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
"Operator::register_codec is deprecated. Please use the static method "
"holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor::register_codec instead.");
gxf::CodecRegistry::get_instance().add_codec<typeT>(codec_name, overwrite);
}
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity() { return graph_entity_; }
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata() { return dynamic_metadata_; }
bool is_metadata_enabled() const;
void enable_metadata(bool enable) { is_metadata_enabled_ = enable; }
MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const { return dynamic_metadata_->policy(); }
void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy) { dynamic_metadata_->policy(policy); }
void add_cuda_stream_pool(int32_t dev_id = 0, uint32_t stream_flags = 0,
int32_t stream_priority = 0, uint32_t reserved_size = 1,
uint32_t max_size = 0);
std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver(const std::string& port_name);
std::optional<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter(const std::string& port_name);
void queue_policy(const std::string& port_name, IOSpec::IOType port_type = IOSpec::IOType::kInput,
IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy = IOSpec::QueuePolicy::kFault);
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_exec_spec();
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& output_exec_spec();
const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func();
std::shared_ptr<Operator> self_shared();
struct FlowInfo {
FlowInfo(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& curr_operator, const std::string& output_port_name,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_operator, const std::string& input_port_name)
: curr_operator(curr_operator),
output_port_name(output_port_name),
output_port_spec(curr_operator->spec()->outputs()[output_port_name]),
next_operator(next_operator),
input_port_name(input_port_name),
input_port_spec(next_operator->spec()->inputs()[input_port_name]) {}
const std::shared_ptr<Operator> curr_operator;
const std::string output_port_name;
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_port_spec;
const std::shared_ptr<Operator> next_operator;
const std::string input_port_name;
const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_port_spec;
};
const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>& next_flows();
void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>& flow);
void add_dynamic_flow(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>& flows);
void add_dynamic_flow(const std::string& curr_output_port_name,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_op,
const std::string& next_input_port_name = "");
void add_dynamic_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& next_op,
const std::string& next_input_port_name = "");
const std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>>& dynamic_flows();
const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>& find_flow_info(
const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)>& predicate);
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>> find_all_flow_info(
const std::function<bool(const std::shared_ptr<Operator::FlowInfo>&)>& predicate);
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> async_condition();
void stop_execution();
virtual std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ExecutionContext> execution_context() const;
void ensure_contexts();
virtual void release_internal_resources();
protected:
// Making the following classes as friend classes to allow them to access
// get_consolidated_input_label, num_published_messages_map, update_input_message_label,
// reset_input_message_labels and update_published_messages functions, which should only be called
// externally by them
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter;
friend class HoloscanUcxTransmitter;
friend class HoloscanUcxReceiver;
friend class DFFTCollector;
// Make GXFExecutor a friend class so it can call protected initialization methods
friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor;
// Fragment should be able to call reset_graph_entities
friend class Fragment;
friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* receiver_name);
friend gxf_result_t annotate_message(gxf_uid_t uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* transmitter_name);
gxf_uid_t initialize_graph_entity(void* context, const std::string& entity_prefix = "");
void initialize_async_condition();
virtual gxf_uid_t add_codelet_to_graph_entity();
void initialize_conditions();
void initialize_resources();
using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;
void update_params_from_args();
void update_connector_arguments();
void find_ports_used_by_condition_args();
virtual void set_parameters();
MessageLabel get_consolidated_input_label();
void update_input_message_label(std::string input_name, MessageLabel m) {
input_message_labels[input_name] = m;
}
void delete_input_message_label(std::string input_name) {
input_message_labels.erase(input_name);
}
void reset_input_message_labels() { input_message_labels.clear(); }
std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map() {
return num_published_messages_map_;
}
void update_published_messages(std::string output_name);
virtual void reset_graph_entities();
void initialize_next_flows();
std::vector<std::string>& non_default_input_ports() { return non_default_input_ports_; }
std::vector<std::string>& non_default_output_ports() { return non_default_output_ports_; }
void set_input_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_exec_spec);
void set_output_exec_spec(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& output_exec_spec);
void set_dynamic_flows(
const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func);
void set_self_shared(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& this_op);
bool is_initialized_ = false;
OperatorType operator_type_ = OperatorType::kNative;
std::shared_ptr<OperatorSpec> spec_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>
conditions_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
resources_;
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity_;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::AsynchronousCondition> internal_async_condition_;
std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context_{};
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> dynamic_metadata_ =
std::make_shared<MetadataDictionary>();
std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ =
std::nullopt;
std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> input_exec_spec_;
std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> output_exec_spec_;
std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> dynamic_flow_func_ = nullptr;
std::weak_ptr<Operator> self_shared_;
std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> next_flows_;
std::shared_ptr<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo>>> dynamic_flows_;
private:
static inline const std::shared_ptr<FlowInfo> kEmptyFlowInfo{nullptr};
void set_op_backend();
bool has_ucx_connector();
std::unordered_map<std::string, MessageLabel> input_message_labels;
std::map<std::string, uint64_t> num_published_messages_map_;
// Keep track of which ports have a user-assigned condition involving its receiver or
// transmitter (a default condition will NOT be added to any such ports).
std::vector<std::string> non_default_input_ports_;
std::vector<std::string> non_default_output_ports_;
void* op_backend_ptr = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_HPP */