Program Listing for File data_logger.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP

#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters
#include <regex>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../data_logger.hpp"
#include "../resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class MetadataDictionary;  // forward declaration
class Tensor;              // forward declaration
class TensorMap;           // forward declaration

class DataLoggerResource : public DataLogger, public Resource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DataLoggerResource,
                                       Resource)  // Forward arguments to Resource
  DataLoggerResource() = default;
  ~DataLoggerResource() override = default;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  // initialize() is inherited from Resource and should be overridden by concrete loggers.

  bool log_data(std::any data, const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata = nullptr,
                IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0;

  bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
                       int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                       const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                       IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0;

  bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
                          int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                          const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                          IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0;

  bool should_log_message(const std::string& unique_id) const;

  bool should_log_output() const override { return log_outputs_.get(); }

  bool should_log_input() const override { return log_inputs_.get(); }

  bool should_log_metadata() const { return log_metadata_.get(); }

  bool should_log_tensor_data_content() const { return log_tensor_data_content_.get(); }

  virtual int64_t get_timestamp() const;

  void initialize() override;

 protected:
  // TODO(grelee): should we add a standard serializer interface here?
  // Parameter<std::shared_ptr<DataLoggerSerializer>> serializer_;
  Parameter<bool> log_outputs_;
  Parameter<bool> log_inputs_;
  Parameter<bool> log_tensor_data_content_;
  Parameter<bool> log_metadata_;

  // Filtering parameters
  Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> allowlist_patterns_;
  Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> denylist_patterns_;

 private:
  // Compiled regex patterns for efficient matching
  std::vector<std::regex> compiled_allowlist_patterns_;
  std::vector<std::regex> compiled_denylist_patterns_;
  bool patterns_compiled_ = false;

  void compile_patterns();
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP */

