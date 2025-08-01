NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Program Listing for File condition_combiner.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/condition_combiner.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CONDITION_COMBINER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CONDITION_COMBINER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/scheduling_term_combiner.hpp>

#include "../../condition.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class ConditionCombiner : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ConditionCombiner, gxf::GXFResource)
  ConditionCombiner() = default;
  ConditionCombiner(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTermCombiner* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTermCombiner"; }

  nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTermCombiner* get() const;
};

class OrConditionCombiner : public ConditionCombiner {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(OrConditionCombiner, ConditionCombiner)
  OrConditionCombiner() = default;
  OrConditionCombiner(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner"; }

  void initialize() override;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  nvidia::gxf::OrSchedulingTermCombiner* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Condition>>> terms_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CONDITION_COMBINER_HPP */

