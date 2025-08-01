Program Listing for File first_fit_allocator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_FIRST_FIT_ALLOCATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_FIRST_FIT_ALLOCATOR_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <new> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/first_fit_allocator_base.hpp" namespace holoscan { template<class T> class FirstFitAllocator { public: template <typename E> using expected_t = expected<E, FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error>; using unexpected_t = unexpected<FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error>; FirstFitAllocator() = default; expected_t<int32_t> allocate(const int32_t size, const int chunk_size = 1) { if (buffer_.get() != nullptr) { return unexpected_t(FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error::kAlreadyInUse); } if (size < 0 || chunk_size <= 0) { return unexpected_t(FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error::kInvalidSize); } chunk_size_ = chunk_size; number_of_chunks_ = get_number_of_chunks(size); // Allocate memory buffer_.reset(new(std::nothrow) T[number_of_chunks_ * chunk_size_]); if (buffer_.get() == nullptr) { return unexpected_t(FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error::kOutOfMemory); } // Prepare the memory management. auto res = memory_management_.allocate(number_of_chunks_); if (!res) { return unexpected_t(res.error()); } return size; } expected_t<std::pair<T*, int32_t>> acquire(const int32_t size) { const int32_t number_of_chunks = get_number_of_chunks(size); auto res = memory_management_.acquire(number_of_chunks); if (!res) { return unexpected_t(res.error()); } return std::make_pair(&buffer_.get()[res.value() * chunk_size_], number_of_chunks * chunk_size_); } expected_t<void> release(const T* ptr) { const T* begin = buffer_.get(); const T* end = begin + (number_of_chunks_ * chunk_size_); if (ptr < begin || ptr >= end) { return unexpected_t(FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error::kBlockNotAllocated); } const int32_t index = ptr - begin; if (index % chunk_size_ != 0) { return unexpected_t(FirstFitAllocatorBase::Error::kBlockNotAllocated); } return memory_management_.release(index / chunk_size_); } private: int32_t get_number_of_chunks(const int32_t size) const { return (size + chunk_size_ - 1) / chunk_size_; } FirstFitAllocatorBase memory_management_; int32_t chunk_size_{}; int32_t number_of_chunks_{}; std::unique_ptr<T[]> buffer_{nullptr}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_FIRST_FIT_ALLOCATOR_HPP