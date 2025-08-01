Program Listing for File system_resources.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/resources.hpp>
#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/entity_group.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "../../operator.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class ThreadPool : public gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ThreadPool, gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase)
  ThreadPool() = default;
  ThreadPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::ThreadPool* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::ThreadPool"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  int64_t size() const;

  void add(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, bool pin_operator = true);

  void add(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> ops, bool pin_operator = true);

  // The entity group that this thread pool is associated with.
  std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup> entity_group() const { return entity_group_; }

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> operators() const { return operators_; }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  friend class Fragment;  // allow Fragment::make_thread_pool to set entity_group_

  void entity_group(const std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup>& entity_group) {
    entity_group_ = entity_group;
  }

 private:
  Parameter<int64_t> initial_size_;
  // Note: The GXF priority parameter is not currently functional, so we don't expose it here.
  // Parameter<int64_t> priority_; ///< priority of the thread pool (0=low, 1=medium, 2=high)

  std::shared_ptr<gxf::EntityGroup> entity_group_;
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> operators_;
};

class GPUDevice : public gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GPUDevice, gxf::GXFSystemResourceBase)
  GPUDevice() = default;
  GPUDevice(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  int32_t device_id() const;

 private:
  Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_SYSTEM_RESOURCES_HPP */

