Program Listing for File network_utils.hpp

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan {
std::vector<int> get_unused_network_ports(uint32_t num_ports = 1, uint32_t min_port = 10000,
uint32_t max_port = 32767,
const std::vector<int>& used_ports = {},
const std::vector<int>& prefer_ports = {});
std::vector<int> get_preferred_network_ports(const char* env_var_name);
std::string get_associated_local_ip(const std::string& remote_ip);
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NETWORK_UTILS_HPP */