Program Listing for File simple_text_serializer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_DATA_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_DATA_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP #include <any> #include <cstddef> #include <functional> #include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters #include <sstream> #include <string> #include <typeindex> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class Tensor; class TensorMap; class MetadataDictionary; namespace data_loggers { class SimpleTextSerializer : public Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(SimpleTextSerializer, Resource) SimpleTextSerializer() = default; ~SimpleTextSerializer() override = default; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; bool can_handle_message(const std::type_info& message_type) const; std::string serialize_to_string(std::any data); std::string serialize_tensor_to_string(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, bool log_data_content = false); std::string serialize_tensormap_to_string(const TensorMap& tensor_map, bool log_data_content = false); std::string serialize_metadata_to_string(const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata); template <typename T> void register_encoder(std::function<std::string(const std::any&)> encoder) { encoders_[std::type_index(typeid(T))] = std::move(encoder); } private: Parameter<int64_t> max_elements_; Parameter<int64_t> max_metadata_items_; // Type encoder registry std::unordered_map<std::type_index, std::function<std::string(const std::any&)>> encoders_; // Initialize the default encoders void initialize_default_encoders(); // Helper template method to format vectors with size limit template <typename T> std::string format_vector(const std::vector<T>& vec) const; // Helper method to format MetadataDictionary std::string format_metadata_dict(const MetadataDictionary& dict) const; // Helper to convert std::any to string for common types std::string to_string(const std::any& data) const; }; } // namespace data_loggers } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_DATA_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP */