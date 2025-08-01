Program Listing for File gxf_codelet.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GXF_CODELET_GXF_CODELET_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GXF_CODELET_GXF_CODELET_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component_info.hpp"
#define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(class_name, gxf_typename) \
class class_name : public ::holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp { \
public: \
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: ::holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp(gxf_typename, std::forward<ArgT>(arg), \
std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {} \
class_name() : ::holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOp(gxf_typename) {} \
};
namespace holoscan::ops {
class GXFCodeletOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
public:
template <typename... ArgsT>
explicit GXFCodeletOp(const char* gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
: holoscan::ops::GXFOperator(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
gxf_typename_ = gxf_typename;
}
GXFCodeletOp() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
protected:
void set_parameters() override;
std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_;
std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_GXF_CODELET_GXF_CODELET_HPP */