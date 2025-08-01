Program Listing for File hash_map.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/pose_tree/hash_map.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <shared_mutex>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose3.hpp"
namespace holoscan::pose_tree {
template <typename Key, typename Value>
class HashMap {
public:
enum class Error {
kInvalidArgument,
kOutOfMemory,
kHashMapFull,
kKeyNotFound,
kKeyAlreadyExists
};
template <typename T>
using expected_t = expected<T, Error>;
using unexpected_t = unexpected<Error>;
using hash_t = uint64_t;
HashMap() = default;
expected_t<void> reserve(int32_t size, int32_t capacity) {
if (size <= 0) { return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument); }
if (capacity < size) { return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument); }
entries_.reset(new Entry[capacity]);
for (int32_t i = 0; i < capacity; ++i) { entries_[i].is_occupied = false; }
max_size_ = size;
capacity_ = capacity;
return {};
}
bool has(const Key& key) const {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) { return true; }
++index;
if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; }
}
return false;
}
expected_t<Value> get(const Key& key) const {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return entries_[index].value;
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; }
}
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound);
}
expected_t<void> insert(const Key& key, Value value) {
if (size_ >= max_size_) { return unexpected_t(Error::kHashMapFull); }
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyAlreadyExists);
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; }
}
entries_[index].hash = hash;
entries_[index].key = key;
entries_[index].value = std::move(value);
entries_[index].is_occupied = true;
++size_;
return {};
}
expected_t<void> erase(const Key& key) {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
entries_[index].is_occupied = false;
--size_;
fill_holes(index);
return {};
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) { index = 0; }
}
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound);
}
int32_t size() const { return size_; }
private:
struct Entry {
hash_t hash;
Key key;
bool is_occupied;
Value value;
};
void fill_holes(int index) {
while (true) {
int32_t start_index = index;
int32_t swap_index = index;
while (true) {
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
start_index -= capacity_;
}
if (!entries_[index].is_occupied) { return; }
int32_t target_index = entries_[index].hash % capacity_;
if (target_index > index) { target_index -= capacity_; }
if (target_index <= start_index) {
std::swap(entries_[index], entries_[swap_index]);
break;
}
}
}
}
std::unique_ptr<Entry[]> entries_;
int32_t size_ = 0;
int32_t max_size_ = 0;
int32_t capacity_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan::pose_tree
#endif// HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP