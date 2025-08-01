Program Listing for File pose_tree_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP #include <memory> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment_service.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PoseTree; // Forward declaration class ComponentSpec; class PoseTreeManager : public holoscan::Resource, public holoscan::FragmentService { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PoseTreeManager, holoscan::Resource) PoseTreeManager() = default; std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override; void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override; void initialize() override; void setup(holoscan::ComponentSpec& spec) override; std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree(); std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree() const; private: // Parameters for PoseTree::init Parameter<int32_t> number_frames_; Parameter<int32_t> number_edges_; Parameter<int32_t> history_length_; Parameter<int32_t> default_number_edges_; Parameter<int32_t> default_history_length_; Parameter<int32_t> edges_chunk_size_; Parameter<int32_t> history_chunk_size_; std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_instance_; std::weak_ptr<Resource> resource_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP */