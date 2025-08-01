NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Program Listing for File pose_tree_manager.hpp

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <utility>

#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment_service.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PoseTree;  // Forward declaration
class ComponentSpec;

class PoseTreeManager : public holoscan::Resource, public holoscan::FragmentService {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PoseTreeManager, holoscan::Resource)

  PoseTreeManager() = default;

  std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override;

  void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override;

  void initialize() override;

  void setup(holoscan::ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree();

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree() const;

 private:
  // Parameters for PoseTree::init
  Parameter<int32_t> number_frames_;
  Parameter<int32_t> number_edges_;
  Parameter<int32_t> history_length_;
  Parameter<int32_t> default_number_edges_;
  Parameter<int32_t> default_history_length_;
  Parameter<int32_t> edges_chunk_size_;
  Parameter<int32_t> history_chunk_size_;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_instance_;

  std::weak_ptr<Resource> resource_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP */

