Program Listing for File yaml_parser.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_YAML_PARSER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_YAML_PARSER_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <regex>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "common/yaml_parser.hpp" // YAML parser for std::complex types
#include "../core/common.hpp"
// Note: GXF provides a custom YAML parser for std::complex types.
//
// Examples of valid strings are:
// "1.0 + 2.5j"
// "-1.0 - 3i"
// "1+3.3j"
//
// There may be 0 or 1 space between a + or - sign and the digits.
// Either "i" or "j" must appear immediately after the second number.
namespace holoscan {
template <typename typeT, typename valueT = void>
struct YAMLNodeParser;
template <typename typeT>
struct YAMLNodeParser<typeT> {
static typeT parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
try {
return node.as<typeT>();
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
return typeT();
}
}
};
template <>
struct YAMLNodeParser<int8_t> {
static int8_t parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
try {
return static_cast<int8_t>(node.as<int32_t>());
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
return 0;
}
}
};
template <>
struct YAMLNodeParser<uint8_t> {
static uint8_t parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
try {
return static_cast<uint8_t>(node.as<uint32_t>());
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
return 0;
}
}
};
template <typename typeT>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::complex<typeT>> {
static std::complex<typeT> parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
try {
return static_cast<std::complex<typeT>>(node.as<std::complex<typeT>>());
} catch (...) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
return 0;
}
}
};
template <typename typeT>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::vector<typeT>> {
static std::vector<typeT> parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
if (!node.IsSequence()) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'. It is not a sequence.", ss.str());
return std::vector<typeT>();
}
std::vector<typeT> result(node.size());
for (size_t i = 0; i < node.size(); i++) {
const auto value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node[i]);
// TODO(unknown): check if value is valid
result[i] = std::move(value);
}
return result;
}
};
template <typename typeT, std::size_t N>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::array<typeT, N>> {
static std::array<typeT, N> parse(const YAML::Node& node) {
if (!node.IsSequence()) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'. It is not a sequence.", ss.str());
return std::array<typeT, N>();
}
if (node.size() != N) {
std::stringstream ss;
ss << node;
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'. It is not a sequence of size {}.", ss.str(), N);
return std::array<typeT, N>();
}
std::array<typeT, N> result;
for (size_t i = 0; i < node.size(); i++) {
const auto value = YAMLNodeParser<typeT>::parse(node[i]);
// TODO(unknown): check if value is valid
result[i] = std::move(value);
}
return result;
}
};
// Skip std::shared_ptr<Resource> and std::shared_ptr<Condition>
template <typename typeT>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::shared_ptr<typeT>> {
static std::shared_ptr<typeT> parse(const YAML::Node&) { return {}; }
};
// Skip IOSpec*
template <>
struct YAMLNodeParser<IOSpec*> {
static IOSpec* parse(const YAML::Node&) { return nullptr; }
};
// Skip std::vector<IOSpec*>
template <>
struct YAMLNodeParser<std::vector<IOSpec*>> {
static std::vector<IOSpec*> parse(const YAML::Node&) { return {}; }
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_YAML_PARSER_HPP */