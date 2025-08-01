Program Listing for File holoinfer_buffer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP #include <cuda_runtime_api.h> #include <sys/stat.h> #include <algorithm> #include <fstream> #include <iostream> #include <iterator> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <numeric> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoinfer_constants.hpp" #define _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ __attribute__((visibility("default"))) namespace holoscan { namespace inference { uint32_t get_element_size(holoinfer_datatype t) noexcept; class DeviceAllocator { public: bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const; }; class DeviceFree { public: void operator()(void* ptr) const; }; class Buffer { public: explicit Buffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0) : type_(type), device_id_(device_id) {} virtual ~Buffer() = default; virtual void* data() = 0; virtual size_t size() const = 0; virtual size_t get_bytes() const = 0; virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) = 0; holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const { return type_; } int get_device() const { return device_id_; } protected: holoinfer_datatype type_; int device_id_; }; class DeviceBuffer : public Buffer { public: explicit DeviceBuffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0); DeviceBuffer(size_t size, holoinfer_datatype type); ~DeviceBuffer(); void* data() override; size_t size() const override; size_t get_bytes() const override; void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override; private: size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0}; void* buffer_ = nullptr; DeviceAllocator allocator_; DeviceFree free_; }; class HostBuffer : public Buffer { public: explicit HostBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32) : Buffer(data_type, -1) {} void* data() override; size_t size() const override; size_t get_bytes() const override; void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override; void set_type(holoinfer_datatype in_type); private: std::vector<byte> buffer_; size_t number_of_elements_{0}; }; class DataBuffer { public: explicit DataBuffer(holoinfer_datatype data_type = holoinfer_datatype::h_Float32, int device_id = 0); std::shared_ptr<Buffer> device_buffer_; std::shared_ptr<Buffer> host_buffer_; holoinfer_datatype get_datatype() const { return host_buffer_->get_datatype(); } private: class BufferForward : public Buffer { public: explicit BufferForward(std::shared_ptr<Buffer>& buffer) : buffer_(buffer) {} BufferForward() = delete; void* data() override { return buffer_->data(); } size_t size() const override { return buffer_->size(); } size_t get_bytes() const override { return buffer_->get_bytes(); } void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override { buffer_->resize(number_of_elements); } private: const std::shared_ptr<Buffer>& buffer_; }; public: const std::shared_ptr<BufferForward> device_buffer{ std::make_shared<BufferForward>(device_buffer_)}; BufferForward host_buffer{host_buffer_}; private: holoinfer_datatype data_type_; }; using DataMap = std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>; using Mappings = std::map<std::string, std::string>; using DimType = std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>; using MultiMappings = std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>; struct ActivationSpec { ActivationSpec() = default; explicit ActivationSpec(const std::string& model_name, bool active = true) : model_name_(model_name), active_(active) {} bool is_active() const { return active_; } std::string model() const { return model_name_; } void set_active(bool value = true) { active_ = value; } std::string model_name_; bool active_; }; struct InferenceSpecs { InferenceSpecs() = default; InferenceSpecs(const std::string& backend, const Mappings& backend_map, const Mappings& model_path_map, const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings& inference_map, const Mappings& device_map, const Mappings& dla_core_map, const Mappings& temporal_map, const Mappings& activation_map, const std::vector<int32_t>& trt_opt_profile, bool is_engine_path, bool oncpu, bool parallel_proc, bool use_fp16, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, bool use_cuda_graphs, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback) : backend_type_(backend), backend_map_(backend_map), model_path_map_(model_path_map), pre_processor_map_(pre_processor_map), inference_map_(inference_map), device_map_(device_map), dla_core_map_(dla_core_map), temporal_map_(temporal_map), activation_map_(activation_map), trt_opt_profile_(trt_opt_profile), is_engine_path_(is_engine_path), oncuda_(!oncpu), parallel_processing_(parallel_proc), use_fp16_(use_fp16), cuda_buffer_in_(cuda_buffer_in), cuda_buffer_out_(cuda_buffer_out), use_cuda_graphs_(use_cuda_graphs), dla_core_(dla_core), dla_gpu_fallback_(dla_gpu_fallback) {} Mappings get_path_map() const { return model_path_map_; } Mappings get_backend_map() const { return backend_map_; } Mappings get_device_map() const { return device_map_; } Mappings get_dla_core_map() const { return dla_core_map_; } Mappings get_temporal_map() const { return temporal_map_; } Mappings get_activation_map() const { return activation_map_; } void set_activation_map(const Mappings& activation_map) { activation_map_.clear(); for (const auto& [key, value] : activation_map) { activation_map_[key] = value; } } std::string backend_type_{""}; Mappings backend_map_; Mappings model_path_map_; MultiMappings pre_processor_map_; MultiMappings inference_map_; Mappings device_map_; Mappings dla_core_map_; Mappings temporal_map_; Mappings activation_map_; std::vector<int32_t> trt_opt_profile_; bool is_engine_path_ = false; bool oncuda_ = true; bool parallel_processing_ = false; bool use_fp16_ = false; bool cuda_buffer_in_ = true; bool cuda_buffer_out_ = true; bool use_cuda_graphs_ = true; int32_t dla_core_ = -1; bool dla_gpu_fallback_ = true; DataMap data_per_tensor_; DataMap output_per_model_; }; InferStatus allocate_buffers(DataMap& buffers, std::vector<int64_t>& dims, holoinfer_datatype datatype, const std::string& keyname, bool allocate_cuda, int device_id); } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_INCLUDE_HOLOINFER_BUFFER_HPP */