Program Listing for File infer_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_MANAGER_H #define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_MANAGER_H #include <functional> #include <future> #include <iostream> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <set> #include <string> #include <holoinfer.hpp> #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> #include <holoinfer_constants.hpp> #include <holoinfer_utils.hpp> #include <infer/infer.hpp> #include <utils/work_queue.hpp> #if use_onnxruntime #include <infer/onnx/core.hpp> #endif #if use_torch #include <infer/torch/core.hpp> #endif #include <infer/trt/core.hpp> #include <params/infer_param.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { class ManagerInfer { public: ManagerInfer(); ~ManagerInfer(); InferStatus set_inference_params(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs); InferStatus execute_inference(std::shared_ptr<InferenceSpecs>& inference_specs, cudaStream_t cuda_stream); InferStatus run_core_inference(const std::string& model_name, const DataMap& permodel_preprocess_data, const DataMap& permodel_output_data, cudaStream_t cuda_stream); void cleanup(); DimType get_input_dimensions() const; DimType get_output_dimensions() const; private: bool parallel_processing_ = false; bool cuda_buffer_in_ = false; bool cuda_buffer_out_ = false; bool mgpu_p2p_transfer_ = true; std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> input_streams_gpudt_; std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> output_streams_gpudt_; std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> input_streams_device_; std::map<std::string, std::map<std::string, cudaStream_t>> output_streams_device_; std::map<std::string, std::map<int, cudaEvent_t>> mgpu_cuda_event_; std::map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<Params>> infer_param_; std::map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<InferBase>> holo_infer_context_; DimType models_input_dims_; std::map<std::string, DataMap> mgpu_output_buffer_; std::map<std::string, DataMap> mgpu_input_buffer_; unsigned int frame_counter_ = 0; int device_gpu_dt_ = 0; cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = nullptr; DimType models_output_dims_; std::unique_ptr<WorkQueue> work_queue_; inline static std::map<std::string, holoinfer_backend> supported_backend_{ {"onnxrt", holoinfer_backend::h_onnx}, {"trt", holoinfer_backend::h_trt}, {"torch", holoinfer_backend::h_torch}}; }; std::shared_ptr<ManagerInfer> g_manager; std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<ManagerInfer>> g_managers; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif