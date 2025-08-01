NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP

#include <cuda.h>

#include <cstdint>

#include "holoviz/callbacks.hpp"
#include "holoviz/depth_map_render_mode.hpp"
#include "holoviz/image_format.hpp"
#include "holoviz/init_flags.hpp"
#include "holoviz/present_mode.hpp"
#include "holoviz/primitive_topology.hpp"
#include "holoviz/surface_format.hpp"

// forward declaration of external types
typedef struct GLFWwindow GLFWwindow;
struct ImGuiContext;

namespace holoscan::viz {

// forward declaration of internal types
typedef void* InstanceHandle;

InstanceHandle Create();

void SetCurrent(InstanceHandle instance);

InstanceHandle GetCurrent();

void Init(GLFWwindow* window, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE);

void Init(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, const char* title, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE,
          const char* display_name = nullptr);

void Init(const char* displayName, uint32_t width = 0, uint32_t height = 0,
          uint32_t refreshRate = 0, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE);

void SetKeyCallback(void* user_pointer, KeyCallbackFunction callback);

void SetUnicodeCharCallback(void* user_pointer, UnicodeCharCallbackFunction callback);

void SetMouseButtonCallback(void* user_pointer, MouseButtonCallbackFunction callback);

void SetScrollCallback(void* user_pointer, ScrollCallbackFunction callback);

void SetCursorPosCallback(void* user_pointer, CursorPosCallbackFunction callback);

void SetFramebufferSizeCallback(void* user_pointer, FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction callback);

void SetWindowSizeCallback(void* user_pointer, WindowSizeCallbackFunction callback);

void GetPresentModes(uint32_t* present_mode_count, PresentMode* present_modes);

void SetPresentMode(PresentMode present_mode);

void GetSurfaceFormats(uint32_t* surface_format_count, SurfaceFormat* surface_formats);

void SetSurfaceFormat(SurfaceFormat surface_format);

void GetImageFormats(uint32_t* image_format_count, ImageFormat* image_formats);

void SetFont(const char* path, float size_in_pixels);

void SetCudaStream(CUstream stream);

bool WindowShouldClose();

bool WindowIsMinimized();

void Shutdown(InstanceHandle instance = nullptr);

void Begin();

void End();

void BeginImageLayer();

void ImageCudaDevice(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, CUdeviceptr device_ptr,
                     size_t row_pitch = 0, CUdeviceptr device_ptr_plane_1 = 0,
                     size_t row_pitch_plane_1 = 0, CUdeviceptr device_ptr_plane_2 = 0,
                     size_t row_pitch_plane_2 = 0);

void ImageCudaArray(ImageFormat fmt, CUarray array);

void ImageHost(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, ImageFormat fmt, const void* data,
               size_t row_pitch = 0, const void* data_plane_1 = nullptr,
               size_t row_pitch_plane_1 = 0, const void* data_plane_2 = nullptr,
               size_t row_pitch_plane_2 = 0);

void LUT(uint32_t size, ImageFormat fmt, size_t data_size, const void* data,
         bool normalized = false);

void ImageComponentMapping(ComponentSwizzle r, ComponentSwizzle g, ComponentSwizzle b,
                           ComponentSwizzle a);

void ImageYuvModelConversion(YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion);

void ImageYuvRange(YuvRange yuv_range);

void ImageChromaLocation(ChromaLocation x_chroma_location, ChromaLocation y_chroma_location);

void BeginImGuiLayer();

void BeginGeometryLayer();

void Color(float r, float g, float b, float a);

void LineWidth(float width);

void PointSize(float size);

void Primitive(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size,
               const float* data);

void PrimitiveCudaDevice(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size,
                         CUdeviceptr data);

void Text(float x, float y, float size, const char* text);

void DepthMap(DepthMapRenderMode render_mode, uint32_t width, uint32_t height,
              ImageFormat depth_fmt, CUdeviceptr depth_device_ptr, ImageFormat color_fmt,
              CUdeviceptr color_device_ptr);

void LayerOpacity(float opacity);

void LayerPriority(int32_t priority);

void LayerAddView(float offset_x, float offset_y, float width, float height,
                  const float* matrix = nullptr);

void EndLayer();

void ReadFramebuffer(ImageFormat fmt, uint32_t width, uint32_t height, size_t buffer_size,
                     CUdeviceptr device_ptr, size_t row_pitch = 0);

void SetCamera(float eye_x, float eye_y, float eye_z, float look_at_x, float look_at_y,
               float look_at_z, float up_x, float up_y, float up_z, bool anim = false);

void GetCameraPose(size_t size, float* matrix);

void GetCameraPose(float (&rotation)[9], float (&translation)[3]);

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

#endif/* MODULES_HOLOVIZ_SRC_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */

