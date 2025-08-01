Program Listing for File client.hpp
src/core/distributed/app_driver/client.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP
#define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP
#include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "../generated/app_driver.grpc.pb.h"
#include "holoscan/core/graph.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/cpu_info.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/gpu_info.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
enum class AppWorkerTerminationCode;
namespace distributed {
class AppDriverClient {
public:
AppDriverClient(const std::string& driver_address, std::shared_ptr<grpc::Channel> channel);
bool fragment_allocation(const std::string& worker_ip, const std::string& worker_port,
const std::vector<FragmentNodeType>& target_fragments,
const CPUInfo& cpuinfo, const std::vector<GPUInfo>& gpuinfo);
bool worker_execution_finished(const std::string& worker_ip, const std::string& worker_port,
AppWorkerTerminationCode code);
// Request the AppDriver to initiate a clean shutdown
bool initiate_shutdown(const std::string& fragment_name);
private:
std::string driver_address_;
std::unique_ptr<holoscan::distributed::AppDriverService::Stub> stub_;
};
} // namespace distributed
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_CLIENT_HPP */