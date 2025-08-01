NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Template Struct _element_of< std::vector< T > >

Template Struct _element_of< std::vector< T > >

Struct Documentation

template<typename T>
struct _element_of<std::vector<T>>

Public Types

using type = std::decay_t<T>
Previous Template Struct _element_of< std::array< T, N > >
Next Template Struct _type_info
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2025.
content here