NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Typedef holoscan::viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction

Typedef holoscan::viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction

Typedef Documentation

typedef void (*holoscan::viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, double x_pos, double y_pos)

Function pointer type for cursor position callbacks.

Param user_pointer

user pointer value

Param x_pos

new cursor x-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area

Param y_pos

new cursor y-coordinate in screen coordinates, relative to the left edge of the content area

Previous Typedef holoscan::VectorXub
Next Typedef holoscan::viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2025.
content here