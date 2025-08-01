NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Typedef holoscan::cuda::CUuuid

Typedef holoscan::cuda::CUuuid

Typedef Documentation

typedef struct CUuuid_st holoscan::cuda::CUuuid
Previous Typedef holoscan::cuda::cudaUUID_t
Next Typedef holoscan::DLManagedMemoryBuffer
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2025.
content here