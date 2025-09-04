Program Listing for File cli_options.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/cli_options.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP
#include <string>
#include <utility> // std::pair
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan {
struct CLIOptions {
bool run_driver = false;
bool run_worker = false;
std::string driver_address;
std::string worker_address;
std::vector<std::string> worker_targets;
std::string config_path;
static std::string resolve_hostname(const std::string& hostname);
static std::string parse_port(const std::string& address, const std::string& default_port = "");
static std::pair<std::string, std::string> parse_address(const std::string& address,
const std::string& default_ip,
const std::string& default_port,
bool enclose_ipv6 = false,
bool resolve_hostname = true);
void print() const;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_OPTIONS_HPP */