Program Listing for File expiring_message.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP #include <memory> #include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp" namespace holoscan { class ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition) ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition() = default; explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size) : max_batch_size_(max_batch_size) {} ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size, int64_t max_delay_ns) : max_batch_size_(max_batch_size), max_delay_ns_(max_delay_ns) {} template <typename Rep, typename Period> explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size, std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay) : max_batch_size_(max_batch_size) { max_delay_ns_ = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(max_delay).count(); } const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm"; } void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; } std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; void max_batch_size(int64_t max_batch_size); int64_t max_batch_size() { return max_batch_size_; } void max_delay(int64_t max_delay_ns); template <typename Rep, typename Period> void max_delay(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay_duration) { int64_t max_delay_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(max_delay_duration).count(); max_delay(max_delay_ns); } int64_t max_delay_ns(); nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const; // TODO(GXF4): Expected<void> setReceiver(Handle<Receiver> value) private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_; Parameter<int64_t> max_batch_size_; Parameter<int64_t> max_delay_ns_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Clock>> clock_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP */