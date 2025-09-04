Program Listing for File dataflow_tracker.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP
#include <limits.h>
#include <algorithm>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <queue>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/flow_tracking_annotation.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip = 10;
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard = 10;
constexpr int kDefaultLatencyThreshold = 0;
constexpr uint64_t kDefaultNumBufferedMessages = 100;
constexpr const char* kDefaultLogfileName = "logger.log";
enum class DataFlowMetric {
kMaxMessageID,
kMinMessageID,
kMaxE2ELatency,
kAvgE2ELatency,
kMinE2ELatency,
kNumSrcMessages,
kNumDstMessages,
};
static const std::unordered_map<DataFlowMetric, std::string> metricToString = {
{DataFlowMetric::kMaxE2ELatency, "Max end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
{DataFlowMetric::kMaxMessageID, "Max Latency Message No"},
{DataFlowMetric::kAvgE2ELatency, "Avg end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
{DataFlowMetric::kMinE2ELatency, "Min end-to-end Latency (ms)"},
{DataFlowMetric::kMinMessageID, "Min Latency Message No"},
{DataFlowMetric::kNumDstMessages, "Number of messages"}};
class PathMetrics {
public:
PathMetrics() {
path = "";
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMaxE2ELatency] = INT_MIN;
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMaxMessageID] = -1;
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kAvgE2ELatency] = 0;
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMinE2ELatency] = INT_MAX;
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kMinMessageID] = -1;
metrics[DataFlowMetric::kNumDstMessages] = 0;
num_skipped_messages = 0;
}
uint64_t get_buffer_size();
std::string path;
std::unordered_map<DataFlowMetric, double> metrics;
std::queue<double> latency_buffer;
uint64_t num_skipped_messages;
};
class DataFlowTracker {
public:
DataFlowTracker() {}
~DataFlowTracker();
void set_skip_starting_messages(uint64_t num) { num_start_messages_to_skip_ = num; }
void set_skip_latencies(int threshold);
void set_discard_last_messages(uint64_t num) { num_last_messages_to_discard_ = num; }
void set_limited_tracking(bool limited_tracking) { is_limited_tracking = limited_tracking; }
bool limited_tracking() { return is_limited_tracking; }
void enable_logging(std::string filename = kDefaultLogfileName,
uint64_t num_buffered_messages = kDefaultNumBufferedMessages);
void print() const;
int get_num_paths();
std::vector<std::string> get_path_strings();
double get_metric(std::string pathstring, holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric);
std::map<std::string, uint64_t> get_metric(
holoscan::DataFlowMetric metric = DataFlowMetric::kNumSrcMessages);
void end_logging();
protected:
// Making DFFTCollector friend class to access update_latency,
// update_source_messages_number, and write_to_logfile.
friend class DFFTCollector;
// Making AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver friend class to access update_latency and write_to_logfile
// because the cyclic paths are updated from there, instead of DFFTCollector
friend class AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver;
friend gxf_result_t deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t* uid, const gxf_context_t& context, Operator* op,
const char* receiver_name);
void update_latency(std::string pathstring, double current_latency);
void update_source_messages_number(std::string source, uint64_t num);
void write_to_logfile(std::string text);
private:
bool is_limited_tracking =
false;
std::map<std::string, uint64_t>
source_messages_;
std::mutex source_messages_mutex_;
std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::PathMetrics>>
all_path_metrics_;
std::mutex all_path_metrics_mutex_;
uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip_ = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip;
int latency_threshold_ = 0;
uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard_ =
kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard;
bool is_file_logging_enabled_ = false;
std::string logger_filename_;
uint64_t num_buffered_messages_ =
100;
std::ofstream logger_ofstream_;
std::vector<std::string> buffered_messages_;
std::mutex buffered_messages_mutex_;
uint64_t logfile_messages_ =
0;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATAFLOW_TRACKER_HPP */