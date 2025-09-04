Program Listing for File fragment_service.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeindex> // for std::type_index

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declaration
class Resource;

class FragmentService {
 public:
  FragmentService() = default;
  virtual ~FragmentService() = default;

  virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const = 0;

  virtual void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) = 0;
};

class DefaultFragmentService : public FragmentService {
 public:
  DefaultFragmentService() = default;

  explicit DefaultFragmentService(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource);
  ~DefaultFragmentService() = default;

  // Explicitly delete copy operations to prevent accidental copying
  DefaultFragmentService(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete;
  DefaultFragmentService& operator=(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete;

  // Allow move operations for ownership transfer
  DefaultFragmentService(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default;
  DefaultFragmentService& operator=(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default;

  template <typename ResourceT>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource() const {
    return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource_);
  }

  std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override { return resource_; }

  void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override { resource_ = resource; }

 protected:
  friend class Fragment;
  std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_;
};

struct ServiceKey {
  std::type_index type;
  std::string id;

  bool operator==(const ServiceKey& other) const noexcept {
    return type == other.type && id == other.id;
  }
};

struct ServiceKeyHash {
  std::size_t operator()(const ServiceKey& key) const noexcept {
    return std::hash<std::type_index>{}(key.type) ^ std::hash<std::string>{}(key.id);
  }
};

namespace distributed {

class ServiceDriverEndpoint {
 public:
  ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default;
  virtual ~ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default;

  virtual void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0;

  virtual void driver_shutdown() = 0;
};

class ServiceWorkerEndpoint {
 public:
  ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default;
  virtual ~ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default;

  virtual void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0;

  virtual void worker_disconnect() = 0;
};
}  // namespace distributed

class DistributedAppService : public FragmentService,
                              public distributed::ServiceDriverEndpoint,
                              public distributed::ServiceWorkerEndpoint {
 public:
  using FragmentService::FragmentService;
  using ServiceDriverEndpoint::ServiceDriverEndpoint;
  using ServiceWorkerEndpoint::ServiceWorkerEndpoint;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP */

