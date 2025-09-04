Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/endpoint.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "../endpoint.hpp"
#include "../errors.hpp"
#include "../expected.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/endpoint.hpp"
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
enum struct MemoryStorageType;
}
} // namespace nvidia
namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {
class Endpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint {
public:
Endpoint() = default;
Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default;
~Endpoint() override = default;
explicit Endpoint(nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint) {
if (!gxf_endpoint) {
throw std::invalid_argument("gxf_endpoint cannot be null");
}
gxf_endpoint_ = gxf_endpoint;
}
using MemoryStorageType = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType;
// C++ API wrappers
bool is_write_available() override;
bool is_read_available() override;
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) override;
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) override;
expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override;
// Note: in GXF, writeTrivialType and readTrivialType below are not on Endpoint itself, but on
// SerializationBuffer and UcxSerializationBuffer
using holoscan::Endpoint::read_trivial_type;
using holoscan::Endpoint::write_trivial_type;
private:
nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP */