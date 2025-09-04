Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "../expected.hpp"
#include "../io_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_cuda.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/handle.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"

PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_backend_specific, "log_backend_specific", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);

namespace holoscan::gxf {

nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get_gxf_receiver(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_spec);

class GXFInputContext : public InputContext {
 public:
  GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);

  GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
                  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs);

  gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;

  cudaStream_t receive_cuda_stream(const char* input_port_name = nullptr, bool allocate = true,
                                   bool sync_to_default = false) override;

  std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> receive_cuda_streams(
      const char* input_port_name = nullptr) override;

 protected:
  bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) override;
  std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, InputType in_type = InputType::kAny,
                        bool no_error_message = false, bool omit_data_logging = false) override;

  gxf_result_t retrieve_cuda_streams(nvidia::gxf::Entity& message, const std::string& input_name);

  std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() {
    return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_);
  }
};

class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext {
 public:
  GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);

  GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
                   std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs);

  gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;

  void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char* output_port_name = nullptr) override;

 protected:
  void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny,
                 const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) override;

  std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() {
    return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_);
  }

 private:
  void populate_output_metadata(nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary> metadata);
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */

