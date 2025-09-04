Program Listing for File gxf_wrapper.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP #include <memory> #include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp" #include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp" #include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp" #include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp" // Forward declarations namespace holoscan { class Operator; class InputContext; class OutputContext; namespace gxf { class GXFExecutionContext; } // namespace gxf } // namespace holoscan namespace holoscan::gxf { // GXF Wrapper specific profiling events PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_start, "start", 0x76, 0xB9, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_stop, "stop", 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_tick, "tick", 0x00, 0xCC, 0xFF); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_metadata_clear, "metadata_clear", 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_clear_streams, "clear_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_compute, "compute", 0x66, 0xA1, 0xFE); class GXFWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Codelet { public: virtual ~GXFWrapper() = default; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; gxf_result_t start() override; gxf_result_t tick() override; gxf_result_t stop() override; void set_operator(Operator* op); Operator* op() const; GXFExecutionContext* execution_context() const; InputContext* input_context() const; OutputContext* output_context() const; private: void store_exception(); void initialize_contexts(); Operator* op_{}; GXFExecutionContext* exec_context_{}; InputContext* op_input_{}; OutputContext* op_output_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_WRAPPER_HPP */