Program Listing for File operator_spec.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <iostream> #include <list> #include <memory> #include <optional> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./common.hpp" #include "./component_spec.hpp" #include "./io_spec.hpp" namespace holoscan { struct MultiMessageConditionInfo { ConditionType kind; std::vector<std::string> port_names; ArgList args; }; class OperatorSpec : public ComponentSpec { public: virtual ~OperatorSpec() = default; explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment* fragment = nullptr) : ComponentSpec(fragment) {} std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() { return inputs_; } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& input() { return input<DataT>("__iospec_input"); } void multi_port_condition(ConditionType kind, const std::vector<std::string>& port_names, ArgList args) { multi_port_conditions_.emplace_back( MultiMessageConditionInfo{kind, port_names, std::move(args)}); } std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo>& multi_port_conditions() { return multi_port_conditions_; } void or_combine_port_conditions(const std::vector<std::string>& port_names) { or_combiner_port_names_.push_back(port_names); } std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>& or_combiner_port_names() { return or_combiner_port_names_; } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& input(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt) { if (size == IOSpec::kAnySize) { // Create receivers object receivers_params_.emplace_back(); // Register parameter auto& parameter = receivers_params_.back(); param(parameter, name.c_str(), "", "", {}, ParameterFlag::kNone); } auto spec = std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kInput, &typeid(DataT), size, policy); auto [iter, inserted] = inputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec)); if (!inserted) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input port '{}' already exists", name); } return *(iter->second.get()); } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& input(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy) { return input<DataT>(name, IOSpec::kSizeOne, policy); } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() { return outputs_; } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& output() { return output<DataT>("__iospec_output"); } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& output(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt) { if (size == IOSpec::kAnySize || size == IOSpec::kPrecedingCount) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Output port '{}' size cannot be 'any size' or 'preceding count'. Setting " "size to 1.", name); size = IOSpec::kSizeOne; } auto spec = std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, &typeid(DataT), size, policy); auto [iter, is_exist] = outputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec)); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Output port '{}' already exists", name); } return *(iter->second.get()); } template <typename DataT> IOSpec& output(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy) { return output<DataT>(std::move(name), IOSpec::kSizeOne, policy); } using ComponentSpec::param; void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.flag_ = flag; auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, [[maybe_unused]] std::initializer_list<void*> init_list) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; // Set default value to nullptr parameter.default_value_ = static_cast<holoscan::IOSpec*>(nullptr); auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, holoscan::IOSpec* default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.default_value_ = default_value; param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag); } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.flag_ = flag; auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, std::initializer_list<holoscan::IOSpec*> init_list) { parameter.key_ = key; parameter.headline_ = headline; parameter.description_ = description; parameter.default_value_ = init_list; // create a vector from initializer list auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter); if (!is_exist) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key); } } void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline, const char* description, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) { parameter.default_value_ = default_value; param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag); } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override; protected: std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_; // multi-message conditions span multiple IOSpec objects, so store them on OperatorSpec instead std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> multi_port_conditions_; // vector of the names of ports for each OrConditionCombiner std::vector<std::vector<std::string>> or_combiner_port_names_; std::list<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>> receivers_params_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP */