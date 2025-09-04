Program Listing for File signal_handler.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP #include <csignal> #include <functional> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> namespace holoscan { extern void static_handle_signal(int signal); class SignalHandler { public: using GlobalSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(int)>>; using SignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<int, std::function<void(void*, int)>>; using ContextSignalHandlerMap = std::unordered_map<void*, SignalHandlerMap>; static SignalHandler& get_instance(); static void static_handle_signal(int signal); static void install_signal_handler(int signal = 0); static void register_global_signal_handler(int signal, std::function<void(int)> handler, bool overwrite = false); static void register_signal_handler(void* context, int signal, std::function<void(void*, int)> handler, bool overwrite = false); static void unregister_global_signal_handler(int signal); static void unregister_signal_handler(void* context, int signal); static void clear_all_signal_handlers(); static void clear_global_signal_handlers(); static void clear_signal_handlers(); private: SignalHandler(); ~SignalHandler(); void install_signal_handler_impl(int signal = 0); void register_global_signal_handler_impl(int signal, std::function<void(int)> handler, bool overwrite = false); void register_signal_handler_impl(void* context, int signal, std::function<void(void*, int)> handler, bool overwrite = false); void unregister_global_signal_handler_impl(int signal); void unregister_signal_handler_impl(void* context, int signal); void handle_signal(int signal); GlobalSignalHandlerMap global_signal_handlers_; ContextSignalHandlerMap signal_handlers_; std::recursive_mutex signal_handlers_mutex_; static struct sigaction signal_handler_; std::unordered_map<int, struct sigaction> old_signal_handlers_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_SIGNAL_HANDLER_HPP