Program Listing for File pose_tree_manager.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_manager.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <utility>

#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment_service.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_client.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class PoseTree;  // Forward declaration
class ComponentSpec;

class PoseTreeManager : public holoscan::Resource, public holoscan::DistributedAppService {
 public:
  enum class Error {
    kNotInitialized = 0,
    kServerError = 1,
    kClientError = 2,
    kAlreadyStarted = 3,
    kNotStarted = 4,
    kInternalError = 5,
  };

  template <typename T>
  using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>;

  using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>;

  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PoseTreeManager, holoscan::Resource)

  PoseTreeManager() = default;

  std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override;

  void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override;

  void initialize() override;

  void setup(holoscan::ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree();

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree() const;

  // AppService interface methods

  void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) override;

  void driver_shutdown() override;

  void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) override;

  void worker_disconnect() override;

  static const char* error_to_str(Error error);

 protected:
  // Internal methods that use expected for error handling

  expected<void> driver_start_impl(std::string_view driver_ip);

  expected<void> driver_shutdown_impl();

  expected<void> worker_connect_impl(std::string_view driver_ip);

  expected<void> worker_disconnect_impl();

 private:
  // Parameters for UCX connections
  Parameter<int32_t> port_;

  // Parameters for PoseTree::init
  Parameter<int32_t> number_frames_;
  Parameter<int32_t> number_edges_;
  Parameter<int32_t> history_length_;
  Parameter<int32_t> default_number_edges_;
  Parameter<int32_t> default_history_length_;
  Parameter<int32_t> edges_chunk_size_;
  Parameter<int32_t> history_chunk_size_;

  // Parameters for UCX timings
  Parameter<int64_t> request_timeout_ms_;
  Parameter<int64_t>
      request_poll_sleep_us_;
  Parameter<int64_t>
      worker_progress_sleep_us_;
  Parameter<int64_t> server_shutdown_timeout_ms_;
  Parameter<int64_t>
      server_shutdown_poll_sleep_ms_;

  std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_instance_;
  std::unique_ptr<PoseTreeUCXServer> server_;
  std::unique_ptr<PoseTreeUCXClient> client_;

  std::weak_ptr<Resource> resource_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP */

