Program Listing for File pose_tree_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP #include <memory> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment_service.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_client.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/pose_tree_ucx_server.hpp" namespace holoscan { class PoseTree; // Forward declaration class ComponentSpec; class PoseTreeManager : public holoscan::Resource, public holoscan::DistributedAppService { public: enum class Error { kNotInitialized = 0, kServerError = 1, kClientError = 2, kAlreadyStarted = 3, kNotStarted = 4, kInternalError = 5, }; template <typename T> using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>; using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>; HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PoseTreeManager, holoscan::Resource) PoseTreeManager() = default; std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override; void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override; void initialize() override; void setup(holoscan::ComponentSpec& spec) override; std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree(); std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> tree() const; // AppService interface methods void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) override; void driver_shutdown() override; void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) override; void worker_disconnect() override; static const char* error_to_str(Error error); protected: // Internal methods that use expected for error handling expected<void> driver_start_impl(std::string_view driver_ip); expected<void> driver_shutdown_impl(); expected<void> worker_connect_impl(std::string_view driver_ip); expected<void> worker_disconnect_impl(); private: // Parameters for UCX connections Parameter<int32_t> port_; // Parameters for PoseTree::init Parameter<int32_t> number_frames_; Parameter<int32_t> number_edges_; Parameter<int32_t> history_length_; Parameter<int32_t> default_number_edges_; Parameter<int32_t> default_history_length_; Parameter<int32_t> edges_chunk_size_; Parameter<int32_t> history_chunk_size_; // Parameters for UCX timings Parameter<int64_t> request_timeout_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> request_poll_sleep_us_; Parameter<int64_t> worker_progress_sleep_us_; Parameter<int64_t> server_shutdown_timeout_ms_; Parameter<int64_t> server_shutdown_poll_sleep_ms_; std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_instance_; std::unique_ptr<PoseTreeUCXServer> server_; std::unique_ptr<PoseTreeUCXClient> client_; std::weak_ptr<Resource> resource_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_POSE_TREE_MANAGER_HPP */